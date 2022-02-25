Bhubaneswar: COVID-19 ve+ cases drops to 24 today; another 51 recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 24 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 6 COVID-19 positive cases, five are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 18 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 51 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 156,217 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 545 are active cases while 154,468 persons have recovered and 1183 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.

For more details, see BMC’s tweet:-