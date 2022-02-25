Hemananda Biswal: A Timeliner Of The First Tribal CM Of Odisha

Jharsuguda: Former Odisha CM Hemananda Biswal passed away at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar while undergoing treatment on Friday. Biswal was the first tribal CM of Odisha.

He was 82 at the time of his death.

The veteran Congress leader was appointed as the Chief Minister of Odisha twice. He served as the CM from December 7, 1989, to March 5, 1990, and from December 6, 1999, to March 5, 2000.

Biswal, the well-known tribal leader across the country, was born on December 1, 1936, in the village of Thakurpada in the Jharsuguda district.

After leaving the teaching profession, he entered into politics and was elected as chairman of the Kirmira Panchayat Samiti. Biswal had been elected from Laikera MLA constituency of Sundergarh district five times.

He was elected as an MP from Sundergarh in 2009-14. For the first time, he was elected as MLA in 1974 from the Congress party.

Even as the Congress party collapsed in Odisha, Hemananda Biswal was a part of Janata Dal led by the tall man Biju Patnaik in the 1990 assembly elections and maintained his position.

To keep the party’s image intact during the crisis of the Congress government, the then-top leadership of the Congress chose Hemananda Biswal.

He contested from Sundergarh, one of the most tribal-dominated parliamentary constituencies in the state, after losing the Jharsuguda constituency in the 2009 general election to the Jharsuguda constituency.

After moving away from active politics, he was drawn to his native village of Thakurpada by his unwavering love for his homeland, Thakurpada.

Positions held

1. 1967-71 Chairman, Kirmira Panchayat Samiti

2. From 1974 to 1977 and from 1980 to 2004 he was worked as a Member of the Orissa Legislative Assembly (6 terms)

3. 1980-81 Member, Committee on Public Accounts

4. 1982-83 Chairman, Committee on Public Undertakings

5. 1984-85 Member, Amenities Committee

6. 1985-1986 Minister of State, Health & Family Welfare (Orissa Government)

7. 1987-88 Member, Committee on Petitions

8. 1989-90 Leader of House, Orissa State Legislative Assembly