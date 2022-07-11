Bhubaneswar-Bound Bus Overturns After Hitting Road Divider; Several Injured

Puri: Several passengers of a private bus were injured when the speeding vehicle overturned after hitting the road divider near Satasankha in Puri district today.

According to reports, the incident occurred when the passenger bus named ‘Sarala’ was enroute to Bhubaneswar from Puri. Meanwhile, the driver lost control over the wheels and rammed the vehicle into a divider near Satasankha. On hitting the divider, the bus overturned injuring many persons.

Locals immediately rushed to the spot and rescued the victims from the trapped vehicle.