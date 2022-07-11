Acid Fly Infection Scare: High Alert Sounded In Bihar’s Purnia

Patna: Several areas in Purnia here have been put on alert over reports of Nairobi fly attacks in Bihar through West Bengal.

Purnia civil surgeon Dr SK Verma has asked sub-divisional and referral hospitals besides primary health centres (PHCs) to keep a watch over the movement of the fly. The officials have been directed to spread awareness programme in the respective areas.

Acid fly or Nairobi fly infection has created scare in several areas of North Bengal with the Darjeeling district administration issuing an advisory for prevention against the insect.

Mainly children and people with sensitive skin getting infected by the insect.

The infection first appeared in Sikkim and has since been around.

Nairobi flies, also called Kenyan flies or dragon bugs, are small, beetle-like insects that belong to two species, Paederus eximius and Paederus sabaeus. They are orange and black in colour, and thrive in areas with high rainfall, as has been witnessed in Sikkim in the past few weeks.

Like most insects, the beetles are attracted by bright light.

Usually, the insects attack pests that consume crops and are beneficial for humans — but at times, they come in contact with humans directly are cause harm.