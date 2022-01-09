Bhubaneswar: 574 COVID-19 ve+ cases detected, 114 recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 574 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 574 COVID-19 positive cases 63 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 511 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 114 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 126,647 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 2,823 are active cases while 122,700 persons have recovered and 1103 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.