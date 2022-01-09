41% People Support Ban On Political Rallies During Assembly Polls: Survey

New Delhi: Of the total population, 41 percent of people supported a ban on all political rallies, according to a survey conducted by digital community-based platform LocalCircles.

While 68 percent of respondents were men, 32 percent were women. The survey received over 11,000 responses from citizens in 309 districts of the country, including 4,172 responses from districts in the five poll-going states, the platform said in a statement.

In an unprecedented step, the commission on Saturday banned public rallies, roadshows, and corner meetings till January 15 in the five states, citing the fresh surge in Covid cases, and issued stringent safety guidelines.

According to the survey, held after the announcement by the EC, 31 percent of citizens favoured postponing elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab, and Manipur altogether.

In the survey, 24 percent of respondents said that Covid compliance should be imposed on all political rallies, but they must continue.

Four percent of the respondents said that no action is needed as the risk of Covid spread due to elections is low.