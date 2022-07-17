Bhubaneswar: 275 COVID-19 Ve+ Cases Detected; 197 More Recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 275 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, the 275 COVID-19 positive patients are Local Contact Cases. Besides, 197 more persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 1,60,441 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 1,185 are active cases while 1,58,042 persons have recovered and 1193 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.