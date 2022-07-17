565 Persons Rescued From Flood-Hit Malkangiri Villages; Admin In Readiness As IMD Predicts More Rains

Malkangiri: As many as 565 people have been rescued from seven flood-affected villages in Motu and Pushuguda panchayats of Kalimela block in Malkangiri district, said Collector Vishal Singh at a press meet here on Sunday.

Following three days of deluge, the floodwater level has slightly receded today, the Collector said and added that the water level in the Saberi River adjoining Motu, is slowly declining.

“The water level in Bhadranchalam is also slowly declining. Today the situation is slightly better. Hopefully, the situation will improve in a day or two, Singh added.

On the other hand, the IMD today issued Orange Warning with forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall at one or two places over the districts of Kalahandi, Koraput, Nawarangpur, Nuapada, Malkangiri, and Bolangir.

When asked, the Collector said that all officers have been deployed in the flood-hit area for rescue and relief works. If needed, more officers will be deployed, he added.