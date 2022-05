BEO office junior clerk in Vigilance net, arrested for taking bribe

Kamakhyanagar: Vigilance sleuths today arrested a junior clerk of the block education office (BEO) on charges of demanding and accepting bribe.

Vigilance sleuths said that the accused identified as Jibanananda Satpathy has demanded a bribe of Rs 10000 from a headmaster to clear school arrear bill.

He was caught while accepting the bribe.