Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office Day 6: Anees Bazmee’s Film Keeps Its Victory March Going, To Cross Rs 100 Cr Soon

By Haraprasad Das
Mumbai: It’s turning out to be one victorious run for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 as collections were super strong on Wednesday as well.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, starring Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu, continues to do well during the week. The film collected ₹8.51 crore on Wednesday, taking its total to ₹84.7 crore. It will possibly cross the ₹100 crore mark by Saturday.

Taran compared the film’s (day 6) first Wednesday collection with the collections of the other Bollywood releases this year. He said Bhool Bhulaiyaa recorded the second highest Wednesday collection of 2022. The Kashmir Files had recorded the biggest first Wednesday with ₹19 crore. However, South films like KGF 2 and RRR, which were dubbed in Hindi as well, had bigger Wednesday collections than Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

 

