Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office Day 6: Anees Bazmee’s Film Keeps Its Victory March Going, To Cross Rs 100 Cr Soon

Mumbai: It’s turning out to be one victorious run for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 as collections were super strong on Wednesday as well.

#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 continues to spell magic… SUPERB TRENDING on weekdays… This one is not going to slow down soon… All set for ₹ 92 cr+ total in *Week 1*… Fri 14.11 cr, Sat 18.34 cr, Sun 23.51 cr, Mon 10.75 cr, Tue 9.56 cr, Wed 8.51 cr. Total: ₹ 84.78 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/9mNHQ5X3sT — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 26, 2022

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, starring Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu, continues to do well during the week. The film collected ₹8.51 crore on Wednesday, taking its total to ₹84.7 crore. It will possibly cross the ₹100 crore mark by Saturday.

*Wednesday* biz of the two event films, *dubbed in #Hindi*…

⭐ #KGF2: ₹ 16.35 cr [Wednesday was Day 7, since it released on Thursday]

⭐ #RRR: ₹ 13 cr#Hindi version. Nett BOC. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 26, 2022

Taran compared the film’s (day 6) first Wednesday collection with the collections of the other Bollywood releases this year. He said Bhool Bhulaiyaa recorded the second highest Wednesday collection of 2022. The Kashmir Files had recorded the biggest first Wednesday with ₹19 crore. However, South films like KGF 2 and RRR, which were dubbed in Hindi as well, had bigger Wednesday collections than Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.