Bahuda Yatra: Chariot Pulling Begins Ahead Of Schedule

Puri: Chariot pulling of the Holy Trinity began ahead of the time after the completion of a nine-day sojourn at Gundicha Temple.

Like previous year, Bahuda yatra of the Lord is being held sans devotees due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

Sibling deities—Jagannath, Balabhadra and Subhadra, who stayed in Gundicha temple (their birthplace) since the Rath Yatra, began their homebound journey aboard their chariots to Jagannath temple.

As per rituals, all deities– Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Sudarshan were taken atop their respective chariots in Dhadi Pahandi (ceremonial procession) from inner sanctum of Gundicha Temple. After that Puri Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb performed Chhera Panhara, a ceremonial sweeping of the three chariot floors with a golden broom.

Later, pulling of chariots began on Bada Danda amidst chants of ‘Hari Bol’.