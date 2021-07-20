Road Romeo Thrashed For Passing Lewd Comments

Bhubaneswar: A youth was thrashed by women for allegedly passing lewd comments on them. The incident was reported from Chunukoli slum under Chandrasekharpur Police station limits in Bhubaneswar.

Reportedly, the accused had allegedly passed lewd comments on the women, which angered them and they thrashed him black and blue.

Later, the accused was handed over to the Chandrashekharpur police, where he was released with Rs 1000 fine after apologising to the women.