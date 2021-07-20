Canada Extends Ban On Passenger Flights From India For Another 30 Days

New Delhi: Canada has extended the ban on passenger flights from India till August 21 due to the Delta variant of Covid-19. The ban was set to end on July 21, but will now remain for another 30 days.

Reportedly, it is for the fourth time that the ban has been extended since it was first imposed on April 22.

During a news conference, Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said that the reason for the extension was due to the Delta variant, which is considered the dominant strain of Covid-19 worldwide.

Earlier, on Monday the Canadian government announced that fully vaccinated American citizens and permanent residents who want to come to Canada for non-essential reasons can do so starting on August 9.