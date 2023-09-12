ASO Caught Taking Bribe In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: An Assistant Section Officer (ASO) working at the office of Chief engineer of Water Resources Department here has been apprehended by Vigilance officials while accepting bribe of Rs 5000 from a person.

Soumya Ranjan Dash was caught red-handed while receiving the illegal gratification for processing file for sanction of house loan.

The entire bribe money has been recovered from the possession of Dash and seized. Following the trap, simultaneous searches are going on at two locations of Dash from DA angle, vigilance said.

In this connection, Bhubaneswar Vigilance registered a case. Investigation is underway.