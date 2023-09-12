PM Modi Gifts Mauritius First Lady Kobita Ramdanee With Odisha Artisan Made Ikkat Stole In Teak Wood Box

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted the Mauritius first lady Kobita Ramdanee with an Ikkat Stole made by the artisans of Odisha in a Teak Wood box.

Teak wood box was handcrafted by artisans of Gujarat using the hardy and durable teak wood.

A timeless masterpiece is a traditional mulberry silk stole adorned with the exquisite Ikat technique. ‘Ikat’ is a meticulous dyeing process on silk or cotton. It involves tying and dying specific sections of threads to produce a symphony of shades, while keeping the tied portions untouched.

As these threads intertwine, they create a resplendent fabric, graced with pale motifs against a dark backdrop. Precision is the heart of this art. Originating in the 12th century when artisans migrated from Gujarat, the legacy of Odisha Ikat endures and thrives.

