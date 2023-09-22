Asian Games: New Delhi slams Beijing for denying entry to players from Arunachal

New Delhi: India, on Friday, “firmly” rejected “differential treatment” of Indian citizens on the basis of domicile or ethnicity, reacting to media queries after three India Wushu players from Arunachal Pradesh were denied entry to China for the 19th Asian Games.

“China’s action violates both the spirit of the Asian Games and the rules governing their conduct, which explicitly prohibits discrimination against competitors from member states,” Arindam Bagchi, the spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Government of India, said.

“A strong protest has been lodged in New Delhi and Beijing against China’s deliberate and selective obstruction of some of our sportsperson,” Bagchi said.

“Further, as a mark of our protest against the Chinese action, Minister of Information and Broadcasting and Youth Affairs and Sports of India, Anurag Thakur, has cancelled his scheduled visit to China for the Games. Government of India reserves the right to take suitable measures to safeguard our interests,” the MEA spokesperson said.

Three India wushu players – Nyeman Wangsu, Onilu Tega, and Mepung Lamgu – from Arunachal Pradesh were denied entry to China, while the remaining seven players of the Indian Wushu team as well as staff flew out to Hong Kong and from there boarded a flight to China’s Hangzhou.

One of the players had got the accreditation, while the other two were waiting, but after the team left for China on 20 September, they were not allowed to board the plane as there was no proper clearance for boarding, reports said.

The three players were brought back to the Sports Authority of India (SAI) hostel in JLN Stadium, New Delhi.

The Wushu event at the 19th Asian Games begins on 24 September.