Row Sparks Over BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri’s Islamophobic Slurs in Lok Sabha

New Delhi: Ramesh Bidhuri, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from South Delhi on Thursday, 21 September hurled severeal Islamophobic profanities at Bahujan Samaj Party (SP) MP Danish Ali in the Lok Sabha during the Special Session.

The exchange took place while Bidhuri was addressing the House on the success of ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 mission.

Amid a heated exchange over PM Narendra Modi allegedly taking credit for the mission, Bidhuri used words like ugrawaadi (militant), aatankwadi (terrorist), mulla (slur used for Muslims), bhadwa (pimp), and katwa (circumcised) for the BSP MP from Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha.

While the ruckus over his remarks erupted, Bidhuri seemed unfazed and went on using derogatory language while former Union Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan could be seen smiling next to him.

“Bahar phenko iss mulle ko (throw this Muslim out),” Bidhuri said at one point.

Though the remarks were expunged by Congress leader Kodikunnil Suresh who was in the chair, Union Minister Rajnath Singh later expressed regret over Bidhuri’s comments.

Addressing the House after Bidhuri’s comments, Singh said: “I express regret if the Opposition member is hurt by the remarks.”

He also urged Suresh to expunge the remarks.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday warned Bidhuri of ‘strict action’ if he repeated such behaviour in the future, news agency PTI reported quoting officials.

Bidhuri himself has not issued an apology for his comments so far.