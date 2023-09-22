Anurag Thakur cancels China visit after three Indian athletes barred from Asian Games

New Delhi: India on Friday filed a formal protest against China’s “deliberate and selective obstruction of sportspersons” after Beijing denied visas and accreditation to athletes from Arunachal Pradesh.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur has also cancelled his visit to China, the government said.

“Government of India has learnt Chinese authorities have, in a targeted and pre-meditated manner, discriminated against some Indian sportspersons from Arunachal Pradesh by denying them accreditation and entry to the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China,” the government said today.