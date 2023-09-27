Asian Games: Indian trio claims Gold in Women’s 25m pistol team

Hangzhou: The Indian shooting trio of Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh and Rhythm Sangwan continued the country’s dominating run at shooting as they captured a Gold medal in women’s 25 m pistol team event at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou on Wednesday.

India got a total of 1759 points, enough to clinch the gold. The silver medal was secured by China with 1756 points. South Korea got the bronze medal with a total of 1742 points.

Manu Bhaker finished at the top of the qualification standings in the women’s 25m pistol event, scoring 590. Esha Singh finished 5th with 586 while Rhythm Sangwan came 7th with 583. Their combined score was enough to edge China out by 3 points.

Earlier, the team of Divyansh Singh Panwar, Rudrankksh Patil, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar had captured a world-record-breaking gold in men’s 10 metre air rifle team. Also in the women’s 10 m air rifle team, the trio of Mehuli Ghosh, Ramita Jindal and Ashi Chouksey had got a silver.

Ramita also secured a bronze medal in the women’s 10 m air rifle individual event.

Aishwary had also won a bronze in the men’s 10 m air rifle individual event. The men’s 25 m rapid-fire pistol trio of Adarsh Singh, Vijayveer Sidhu and Anish Bhanwala had also got a bronze to their name.