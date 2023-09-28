Asian Games 2023: India clinch gold in men’s 10m air pistol team

China: India continued its remarkable success story at the Asian Games, as the men’s 10m air pistol team secured a gold medal, further adding to the country’s impressive medal tally in shooting events. The trio of Sarabjot Singh, Arjun Singh Cheema, and Shiva Narwal showcased their exceptional marksmanship to narrowly edge out the Chinese team and claim the top spot on the podium.

The Indian team’s aggregate score of 1734 was a mere one point ahead of the Chinese team, who settled for the silver medal in a closely contested battle. Vietnam secured the bronze medal with a total score of 1730.

In addition to their team success, individual glory also beckons for Indian marksmen Sarabjot and Arjun. Both shooters displayed their exceptional skills by securing spots in the eight-shooter finals, putting them in contention for individual medals as well.

This dual achievement adds to the excitement surrounding India’s shooting contingent at the Asian Games and highlights the nation’s growing prominence in the sport.