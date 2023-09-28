Bhagat Singh Birth Anniversary: Celebrating the Legacy of a Revolutionary Hero

New Delhi: Bhagat Singh, one of the most revered martyrs of the Indian independence movement, was born on September 28, 1907, in Banga, Punjab (present-day Pakistan). He was a fearless revolutionary who dedicated his life to the cause of freedom. Singh’s courage, sacrifice, and unwavering commitment to his ideals continue to inspire people around the world.

On his 116th birth anniversary today on Thursday, September 28, we celebrate his legacy and pay homage to his supreme sacrifice. Paying his tributes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday shared a video on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, and posted: “Remembering Shaheed Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary. His sacrifice and unwavering dedication to the cause of India’s freedom continue to inspire generations. A beacon of courage, he will forever be a symbol of India’s relentless fight for justice and liberty.”

Bhagat Singh was born on September 28, 1907, in Banga, Punjab (present-day Pakistan). His family was politically active, and his grandfather was imprisoned for his anti-colonial activities. Singh attended Dayanand Anglo-Vedic High School, an Arya Samaj institution. The Arya Samaj philosophy, which emphasizes social reform and national pride, had a profound influence on Singh.

At the age of 12, Singh witnessed the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, in which British forces killed hundreds of unarmed Indian civilians. This event deeply traumatized Singh and inspired him to dedicate his life to the Indian independence movement.

In 1923, Singh joined the National College in Lahore. He was a bright student and won several awards and recognitions. However, he was also drawn to the revolutionary movement and became involved in several anti-colonial activities.

In 1926, Singh founded the Naujawan Bharat Sabha, a youth organization that advocated for violent resistance to British rule. He also joined the Hindustan Socialist Republican Association (HSRA), a militant revolutionary group.

In 1928, Singh and his associates carried out the Lahore Bombing, in which they threw bombs into the Central Legislative Assembly in Delhi. The intention of the bombing was not to injure anyone but to protest British rule.

Singh was arrested and convicted for the Lahore Bombing. He was sentenced to death, but his execution was delayed due to public protests.

In 1930, Singh and his associates carried out the hunger strike in prison to demand better treatment for political prisoners. The hunger strike lasted for 63 days and gained widespread attention.

On March 23, 1931, Singh and his associates Rajguru and Sukhdev were hanged to death by the British government. Their execution sparked a wave of protests and unrest across India.

Bhagat was a revolutionary hero who dedicated his life to the Indian independence movement. He was inspired by the Arya Samaj philosophy and the Marxist ideology. Singh was executed by the British government at the age of 23, but his legacy continues to inspire people around the world.