Another 590 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 590 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Monday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 271 from Khordha
- 64 from Cuttack
- 63 from State Pool
- 29 from Jagatsinghpur
- 25 from Mayurbhanj
- 23 from Baleswar
- 17 from Puri
- 16 from Jajapur
- 12 from Bhadrak
- 10 from Nayagarh
- 7 from Anugul
- 7 from Bolangir
- 7 from Sambalpur
- 5 from Ganjam
- 5 from Kendrapara
- 4 from Malkangiri
- 4 from Sundargarh
- 3 from Jharsuguda
- 3 from Kalahandi
- 3 from Keonjhar
- 3 from Nabarangpur
- 3 from Sonepur
- 2 from Kandhamal
- 2 from Koraput
- 1 from Deogarh
- 1 from Nuapada
