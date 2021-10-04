Another 590 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 590 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Monday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

271 from Khordha

64 from Cuttack

63 from State Pool

29 from Jagatsinghpur

25 from Mayurbhanj

23 from Baleswar

17 from Puri

16 from Jajapur

12 from Bhadrak

10 from Nayagarh

7 from Anugul

7 from Bolangir

7 from Sambalpur

5 from Ganjam

5 from Kendrapara

4 from Malkangiri

4 from Sundargarh

3 from Jharsuguda

3 from Kalahandi

3 from Keonjhar

3 from Nabarangpur

3 from Sonepur

2 from Kandhamal

2 from Koraput

1 from Deogarh

1 from Nuapada

With another 590 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Monday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,15,608, said the H & FW Dept.