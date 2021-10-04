COVID-19 patients
COVID Update Odisha
Another 590 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 590 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Monday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 271 from Khordha
  • 64 from Cuttack
  • 63 from State Pool
  • 29 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 25 from Mayurbhanj
  • 23 from Baleswar
  • 17 from Puri
  • 16 from Jajapur
  • 12 from Bhadrak
  • 10 from Nayagarh
  • 7 from Anugul
  • 7 from Bolangir
  • 7 from Sambalpur
  • 5 from Ganjam
  • 5 from Kendrapara
  • 4 from Malkangiri
  • 4 from Sundargarh
  • 3 from Jharsuguda
  • 3 from Kalahandi
  • 3 from Keonjhar
  • 3 from Nabarangpur
  • 3 from Sonepur
  • 2 from Kandhamal
  • 2 from Koraput
  • 1 from Deogarh
  • 1 from Nuapada

With another 590 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Monday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,15,608, said the H & FW Dept.

