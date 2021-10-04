Three Of Family Swept Away While Taking Bath In Mahanadi

Sambalpur: As many as three persons from a family went missing after they were swept away by strong water currents while taking bath in the Mahanadi river in Sambalpur district on Monday.

The trio was identified as the trio-father, son, and daughter.

They were bathing at Daleipada ghat of the river when they were swept away by strong water currents.

While the 15-year-old son’s body recovered from the river, the locals have launched a search operation to trace the father-daughter duo.