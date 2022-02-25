Another 585 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha, tally at 12,72,428

Bhubaneswar: Another 585 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Friday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

121 from Sundargarh

97 from Khordha

40 from Jajapur

28 from Sambalpur

25 from Gajapati

22 from Jharsuguda

16 from Anugul

16 from Bhadrak

16 from Ganjam

14 from Cuttack

14 from Mayurbhanj

14 from Nayagarh

13 from Kalahandi

13 from Rayagada

12 from Baleswar

12 from Kendrapara

11 from Boudh

10 from Koraput

8 from Dhenkanal

8 from Keonjhar

8 from Puri

7 from Bolangir

7 from Nuapada

6 from Bargarh

6 from Deogarh

6 from Nabarangpur

4 from Jagatsinghpur

4 from Kandhamal

3 from Malkangiri

1 from Sonepur

23 from State Pool

With another 585 COVID-19 patients recovered and being discharged on Friday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,72,428, said the H & FW Dept.