COVID-19 patients
COVID Update
BreakingStateTop News

Another 585 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha, tally at 12,72,428

By Haraprasad Das
0 12

Bhubaneswar: Another 585 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Friday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 121 from Sundargarh
  • 97 from Khordha
  • 40 from Jajapur
  • 28 from Sambalpur
  • 25 from Gajapati
  • 22 from Jharsuguda
  • 16 from Anugul
  • 16 from Bhadrak
  • 16 from Ganjam
  • 14 from Cuttack
  • 14 from Mayurbhanj
  • 14 from Nayagarh
  • 13 from Kalahandi
  • 13 from Rayagada
  • 12 from Baleswar
  • 12 from Kendrapara
  • 11 from Boudh
  • 10 from Koraput
  • 8 from Dhenkanal
  • 8 from Keonjhar
  • 8 from Puri
  • 7 from Bolangir
  • 7 from Nuapada
  • 6 from Bargarh
  • 6 from Deogarh
  • 6 from Nabarangpur
  • 4 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 4 from Kandhamal
  • 3 from Malkangiri
  • 1 from Sonepur
  • 23 from State Pool

 

With another 585 COVID-19 patients recovered and being discharged on Friday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,72,428, said the H & FW Dept.

Haraprasad Das 14611 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

five + 19 =

Breaking