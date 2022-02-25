Another 585 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha, tally at 12,72,428

Bhubaneswar: Another 585 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Friday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 121 from Sundargarh
- 97 from Khordha
- 40 from Jajapur
- 28 from Sambalpur
- 25 from Gajapati
- 22 from Jharsuguda
- 16 from Anugul
- 16 from Bhadrak
- 16 from Ganjam
- 14 from Cuttack
- 14 from Mayurbhanj
- 14 from Nayagarh
- 13 from Kalahandi
- 13 from Rayagada
- 12 from Baleswar
- 12 from Kendrapara
- 11 from Boudh
- 10 from Koraput
- 8 from Dhenkanal
- 8 from Keonjhar
- 8 from Puri
- 7 from Bolangir
- 7 from Nuapada
- 6 from Bargarh
- 6 from Deogarh
- 6 from Nabarangpur
- 4 from Jagatsinghpur
- 4 from Kandhamal
- 3 from Malkangiri
- 1 from Sonepur
- 23 from State Pool
With another 585 COVID-19 patients recovered and being discharged on Friday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,72,428, said the H & FW Dept.