Odisha CM Speaks To EAM Jaishankar On Safe Return Of Odias Stranded In Ukraine

Bhubaneswar: Amid the Ukraine-Russia war, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today spoke to Union External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar and discussed the safe return of Odia students and workers stuck in Ukraine.

Jaishankar assured the Chief Minister of the safe evacuation of Indians stranded in Ukraine.

Earlier the Chief Minister had spoken to Union Home Minister on this issue and announced to bear the expenses for the return of Odias stuck in Ukraine.

The Chief Minister has further directed the District Administration to collect information regarding students and workers in Ukraine and effectively coordinate with their family members at this hour of crisis.

It is to be noted that a special assistance cell has also been made functional in the office of Resident Commissioner of Odisha, Odisha Bhawan in New Delhi from where IPS Ravi Kant will coordinate with the Government of India over this issue.