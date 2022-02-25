SC Set To Review Its Verdict In 1988 Road Rage Case Involving Cong Leader Sidhu

New Delhi: The Supreme Court is set to review its verdict in the 1988 road rage case involving Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu.

The apex court to examine if the cricketer turned politician should face tougher charges.

Senior advocate P Chidambaram, appearing for Sidhu, said that the initial application from the petitioner was only about the quantum of sentence and not the nature of the offence.

He further opposed the nature of the offence also being questioned after so many years had passed since the incident.

The Punjab Congress chief has been given two weeks’ time to respond to the Supreme Court notice.

Advocate Sidharth Luthra, appearing for the victim’s family, sought punishment under graver offences.

The Supreme Court was hearing a petition seeking a review of its May 2018 order exonerating Navjot Singh Siddhu in a 1988 road rage case in which Patiala resident Gurnam Singh had died.