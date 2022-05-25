Another 16 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 16 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Wednesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

6 from Khordha

3 from Baleswar

2 from Gajapati

2 from Sambalpur

1 from Bolangir

1 from Cuttack

1 from State Pool

With another 16 COVID-19 patients recovered and being discharged on Wednesday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,79,143, said the H&FW Dept.