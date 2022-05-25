COVID-19 patients
COVID Update
Another 16 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

By Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: Another 16 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Wednesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 6 from Khordha
  • 3 from Baleswar
  • 2 from Gajapati
  • 2 from Sambalpur
  • 1 from Bolangir
  • 1 from Cuttack
  • 1 from State Pool

With another 16 COVID-19 patients recovered and being discharged on Wednesday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,79,143, said the H&FW Dept.

