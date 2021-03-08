Annual Plus II Examinations Form Fill-Up Last Date Extended

Bhubaneswar: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha on Monday extended the last date for filling up forms for the annual Plus II examinations.

According to a notification issued by CHSE, the last date for filling up of forms and deposit of fees with fine of Rs 350 per student has been extended to March 9 and 10.

“In spite of instructions issued to Principals of H.S. Schools to complete the form fill-up work by 03.03.2021, many left out cases have been reported to the Council. In view of the above facts, the dates for filling-up of Forms for Regular, Ex-Regular and Correspondence Course students of Arts, Commerce, Science and Vocational streams for the Annual H.S. Examination, 2021, with a fine of 350/- is hereby extended,” read the notification.

Similarly, the last date for submission of Annexure-II, SB Collect e-receipt has been extended from March 9 to March 17.

The Annual Plus II Examinations 2021 for Arts, Science and Commerce streams will begin from May 18 and conclude on June 12. Similarly, the examination for Vocational Courses is scheduled from May 28.