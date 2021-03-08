International Women’s Day: Women Cops Of Sundargarh Donate Blood; Anti-Romeo Squad Launched

Sundargarh: On the occasion of International Women’s Day, the women cops of Sundargah Police were were felicitated by District Collector Nikhil Pavan Kalyan.

The Sundargarh Collector felicitated the women cops for being instrumental in maintaining law and order in the district. Kalyan remarked that they have broken the stereotype, strengthened themselves, their families and society as a whole.

To mark International Women’s Day, Sundargarh Police organised a blood donation camp at Police Hospital here in the Reserve Line. Several women cops donated blood to save precious lives.

Further, Sundargarh police, under the leadership of SP Sagarika Nath, launched an Anti-Romeo Squad.

“They will be instrumental in safeguarding women and girls travelling to colleges and schools and other crowded areas,” SP Nath remarked.

The SP took to her official Twitter handle and urged the women to report harassment incidents.

