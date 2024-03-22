Amrit Ruturaj Appointed Dhenkanal District Collector

Bhubaneswar: 2015-batch IAS officer, Amrit Ruturaj, the incumbent Labour Commissioner of Odisha, has been appointed as the new Collector of Dhenkanal District.

According to a notification issued by the state General Administration and Public Grievance Department, the State Government has appointed Amrit Ruturaj as the Collector of District Magistrate of Dhenkanal.

Notably, the Election Commission of India (ECI) ordered the transfer of Dhenkanal Collector, Manoranjan Mallick, yesterday.