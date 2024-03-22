CSK vs RCB, IPL 2024: Virat Kohli scripts history, becomes 1st Indian to complete 12000 runs in T20s

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli made history on Friday by becoming the first Indian batter to score 12,000 runs in T20 cricket.

Kohli achieved this milestone during Royal Challengers Bangalore’s IPL 2024 match against Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

This achievement puts Kohli in the same league as other T20 legends like Chris Gayle and Kieron Pollard, who are known for their incredible batting skills. Although Gayle leads the chart with 14562 T20 runs and Shoaib Malik from Pakistan holds the second spot with 13360 runs, Kohli’s achievement cannot be ignored.

Kohli also unlocked another milestone completing 1000 IPL runs against the formidable CSK.

After skipping India’s five-match Test series against England earlier this year to welcome his second child, Kohli is back in action and in a great frame of mind. The break has clearly done wonders for him, as he has been hitting the ball superbly during training, according to Mo Bobat, RCB’s Director of Cricket.

Kohli achieved this incredible feat in his 377th T20 game and 360th innings, making him one of the most consistent and reliable batters in the game. With England’s Alex Hales at the fourth spot with 12,319 runs and Australia’s David Warner at the fifth spot with 12,065 runs, Kohli’s achievement is a testament to his skills and dedication to the sport.