Amrit Bharat Station Scheme: PM Modi To Lay Foundation For Redevelopment Of 4 Railway Stations In Sambalpur Division

Sambalpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of 554 railway stations across Indian Railways on February 26, out of these, 4 stations are in the Sambalpur division.

Shri Narendra Modi will lay foundation stone and dedication of 1500 Road Over bridges (ROBs), Road Under Bridges (RUBs) through virtual Mode. 4 stations i.e. Sambalpur City, Titlagarh, Kesinga and lharsuguda Road station of Sambalpur Division will be redeveloped under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

Laying foundation stone of ROBs, RUBs over Sambalpur Division are Level Crossing gate no. RV-34 (ROB) at Mahasamund Yard, Level Crossing gate no. RV-123(RUB) at Kantabanji Yard, Level crossing gate no. JT-34(RUB) between Godbhaga-Attabira near Koshala School, Level Crossing gate no. IT- 43 (RUB) between Deobahal- Bargarh Road.

Dedication of ROB,RUB over Sambalpur Division are Level Crossing gate no. ST-24 (RUB) Jujomura Yard, Level crossing gate no. 1T-48 (RUB) Bargarh Road yard and Level crossing gate no. JT 1 &2 (ROB) Jharsuguda Road yard.