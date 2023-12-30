Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha: Awareness Camps to be Held in 6,794 GPs in State

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government has decided to organise Gram Panchayat-level awareness camps under the ‘Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha’ initiative in 6,794 GPs of the State.

A proposal regarding the awareness camp from Panchayati Raj & Drinking Water Department has been approved by the State Cabinet at its 68th meeting today.

For inclusive Development of Rural Odisha, the State Government had earlier launched the initiative “Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha”. To carry forward the transformative journey of Rural Odisha, it is necessary to build upon the current initiatives to augment rural infrastructure leading to accelerated growth as well as preserve the rich cultural heritage of the State.

Under the AONO intervention, inclusive development of rural Odisha will be prepared at the GP level which will include the development of the Primary Schools, Religious, Community Based Projects, Mission Shakti Gruha, and Miscellaneous including digital transformation projects.

Under the plan, Local felt need-based projects shall be taken up by convening GP Level meetings with local people/community organisations/public representatives /line Department Officials and other stakeholders etc.

The shelf of projects will be received from the inhabitants of concerned GP, PRI Members, SHG members, members of various community organizations, line Department Officials etc. shall be compiled in consultation with GP and shall be placed in the GP level meeting for finalization.

After finalization, the plan will be submitted to PR & DW Department for Government approval. The timeline for the conduct of the GP level meeting will be from 15th January to 1st week of February 2024.

Apart from finalisation of the Plan in the GP level meeting, IEC activities will be taken up on various schemes of the Government for generating awareness among the people.

An amount of Rs. 3 lakhs per GP for 6794 GPs will be provided for the preparation of the plan and IEC activities. The total requirement of funds will be Rs. 203.82 crores for conducting of these activities.

Preparation of the plan is under the initiative of ‘Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha”. For this, the approved budget of Rs. 4000 Crore is enhanced to Rs. 4200 Crore.