Field Assistant of Sericulture Caught Taking Rs 1.5L Bribe in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj

Bhubaneswar: A Field Assistant at the Office of the Asst. Director, Sericulture, Baripada in Mayurbhanj has been arrested by Odisha Vigilance while accepting Rs.1.5 lakh bribe for submitting feasibility report for Tussar Silk worm plantation.

Today, Field Assistant, Bibhuti Kumar Mallick was apprehended by Odisha Vigilance for demanding and accepting bribe of Rs.1,50,000 from a member of Rural Research Development Council, Mayurbhanj (Tussar) for submitting feasibility report for Tussar silk worm plantation in 1,500 hectares in Bisoi, Kusumi and Bahalda Blocks under District Minerals Funds in Mayurbhanj.

Based on a complaint, a trap was laid on today, wherein the accused Field Assistant Bibhuti Kumar Mallick, was caught by the team of Odisha Vigilance while demanding and accepting the amount from the complainant.

The entire bribe money was recovered from the possession of accused Mallick and seized in presence of witnesses. Both hands wash as well as pant pocket wash of the accused gave positive chemical reaction, confirming acceptance and handling of bribe money by him, the Vigilance said.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches have been launched on the rented house of Mallick at Debendrapur, Baripada, house at native village Padhani, Dhamnagar in Bhadrak and his office room.

Accused Field Assistant Bibhuti Kumar Mallick, has been arrested and will be forwarded. In this connection, Balasore Vigilance PS Case No.34 dated 29.12.2023 U/s 7 Prevention of Corruption Amendment Act, 2018 has been registered and is under investigation, the Vigilance added.