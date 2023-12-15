AFO Caught Taking Bribe In Sambalpur

Sambalpur: Odisha Vigilance sleuths today apprehended an Assistant Fisheries Officer, working at the Fisheries Department at Naktideul in Sambalpur district while she was receiving a bribe.

The vigilance officials caught the accused officer Snehalata Mohanty while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs. 20,000 in the form of an unnamed signed bank cheque from a Self Help Group for facilitating the release of the subsidy amount in their favour in the scheme “Carp Grow-out in Gp Tanks by WSHGS”.

The tainted bank cheque and connected documents have been seized from the possession of the accused.

Following the trap, the vigilance has launched simultaneous searches at two locations of Smt. Mohanty from DA angle.

Vigilance has registered a case against the accused under section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Amendment Act, 2018. Further investigation into the matter is underway.