Actor Swara Bhaskar Joins Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Nyay Sankalp Padyatra’ In Mumbai

Mumbai: Actor Swara Bhaskar on Sunday morning joined Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led ‘Jan Nyay Padyatra’ in Mumbai.

In a video shared by Congress on its official X account, the actor was seen walking alongside Mr Gandhi, who was also accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Tushar Gandhi, the great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi.

न्याय संकल्प पदयात्रा 🇮🇳 अन्याय के खिलाफ जारी यह महासंग्राम नफरत, हिंसा, अत्याचार और तानाशाही को मिटाकर एक खुशहाल हिंदुस्तान की कहानी लिखने जा रहा है। हम अन्याय के विरुद्ध लड़ते रहेंगे

आगे बढ़ते रहेंगे…

न्याय का हक, मिलने तक ✊🏼 📍 मुंबई pic.twitter.com/H3Epzjmln1 — Congress (@INCIndia) March 17, 2024

LIVE: Jan Nyay Padyatra | Mumbai | Maharashtra https://t.co/vhlOboisMM — Congress (@INCIndia) March 17, 2024

Speaking to reporters after the foot march, Ms Bhasker lauded the two yatras — ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ and ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ — led by Mr Gandhi.

“The stated objective of this yatra is in its title itself, which is ‘Bharat Jodo’ (unify the country). The country has been suffering from a disease for the last 10 years and that is hatred. I think the objective of this yatra is to remind people that this country was formed because of ‘mohabbat’ (love) and not ‘nafrat’ (hatred),” she told reporters.

“The two Bharat Jodo Yatras led by him are commendable. I do not know any politician who has traversed through the country to listen to what people have in their hearts. Rahul Gandhi wants to meet people and connect with them,” she said.

The actor had also joined Mr Gandhi in his Bharat Jodo Yatra in December 2022.