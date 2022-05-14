AAP parivartan yatra in Gujarat to begin on May 15

Ahmedabad: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is planning to hold ‘parivartan yatras’ in Gujarat’s 182 assembly constituencies over a 20-day period starting May 15, the party said on Friday.

Gujarat AAP’s election In-charge Gulab Singh Yadav said AAP will field its candidates from all 182 assembly seats in Gujarat. “The parivartan yatra will be a step towards ushering in new changes for Gujarat’s development,” he said at a media conference.

AAP leader Isudan Gadhvi said AAP will generate awareness about BJP’s failures during the yatra.

The party has “composed a theme song for this transformation journey ‘Ek Moko Kejriwal Ne’, the teaser video for which was launched. Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will attend a grand programme scheduled to be held at the end of the parivrtan yatras.