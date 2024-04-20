NationalTop NewsTop Posts

AAP claims ‘slow death’ plot against Arvind Kejriwal

By Ananya Pattnaik
New Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal is being pushed towards a slow death inside Tihar jail, AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj claimed on Saturday. The remark comes a day after a Delhi court reserved its order on AAP’s plea demanding insulin and Kejriwal’s doctor’s consultation inside the prison.

The AAP leader reiterated his party’s accusation that the jail administration had been denying insulin to Arvind Kejriwal, who suffers from Type-2 diabetes.

“I want to say with full responsibility that a conspiracy is underway for the slow death of Kejriwal,” Bharadwaj claimed, citing blood sugar readings of the chief minister in jail.

The leader slammed the Tihar administration, BJP, Centre and Delhi LG for allegedly denying insulin to Arvind Kejriwal.

