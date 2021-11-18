900 Litres Of Country Liquor Seized In Separate Raids In Bhadrak, One Held

Bhadrak: The excise officials have seized a huge cache of country-made liquor in separate raids in Bhadrak late last night.

The estimated value of the seized liquor is around Rs 2 lakh, officials informed.

Acting on reliable input, the officials intercepted a car at Charighariya village and arrested a person with the seizure of around 500 litres of country-made liquor from him.

The arrestee has been identified as Jeevandhara Das of Mirzapur Village under Purna Bazar police limits in the district.

In another raid, the cops seized 400 litres of country liquor from a scooter. However, the accused managed to escape from the spot to evade arrest.

Further investigation is underway to nab the absconding accused involved in the illegal trade, the police said.