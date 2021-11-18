WTA Finals: Garbine Muguruza Beats Anett Kontaveit To Win Title

Mexico: Spain’s Garbine Muguruza claimed her first WTA Finals title on Wednesday, as she outclassed Estonian Anett Kontaveit 6-3 7-5 in Guadalajara here.

Muguruza fought back from a break down in the second set, winning the last four games of the match, to clinch her third and biggest title of the yea

Kontaveit regained her composure in the second set, converting on break point in the seventh game. But she could not retain the momentum as the two-time Grand Slam winner refused to give in, firing off a mighty forehand winner in the 10th game to level the score and keep the set going.

It was Muguruza’s fourth appearance at the season-ending finals and her first in the championship match. Her win gave Spain its first-ever WTA Finals title and will see her end the year as the world number three when the rankings are updated on Monday.