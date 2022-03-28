90-Year-Old Succumbs To COVID-19 In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: A 90-year-old man belonging to Puri district succumbed to COVID-19 on Saturday. The elderly person was having comorbidities like diabetes mellitus and hypertension, the Health and Family Welfare Department stated. With this, the COVID-19 death toll of Odisha reached 9,119.

NOTE: This list does not reflect deaths occurring on a particular day. It gives details of past deaths for which the death audit process has been duly completed and the cause of death has been identified as due to Covid-19. — H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) March 28, 2022