90-Year-Old Succumbs To COVID-19 In Odisha

By Haraprasad Das
Bhubaneswar: A 90-year-old man belonging to Puri district succumbed to COVID-19 on Saturday. The elderly person was having comorbidities like diabetes mellitus and hypertension, the Health and Family Welfare Department stated. With this, the COVID-19 death toll of Odisha reached 9,119.

 

