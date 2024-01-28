5T Chairman Reviews Multiple Development Projects In Keonjhar District

Bhubaneswar: As per the direction of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, 5T and Nabin Odisha Chairman, VK Pandian visited Keonjhar District to review the progress of various developmental works in the district and interact with students and the general public.

He participated in the Nua-O Program being organised at DD University Ground and interacted with students of all colleges of Keonjhar. He discussed with the students on Nua-O program providing a platform for youngsters to showcase their talent and to help achieve overall personality development in addition to their academic achievements. Pandian emphasized that students should work hard with self-confidence to achieve success in life. He said that the college transformation projects in the district will be completed by February. He motivated the students to aim high and mentioned the achievements of some prominent personalities from the Keonjhar district.

Pandian reviewed the progress of the Development of Maa Tara Tarini Temple, Ghatagaon for Rs. 50 crs.

He also reviewed the progress of the Kanupur Irrigation Project, Anandapur Barrage Project and Mega Lift Irrigation Projects at a total cost of Rs. 6120 Crs and would irrigate an ayacut area of 2,44,550 Acres.

Later, he reviewed the progress of 02 Instream Storage Structures at Santeibhanja and Telkoi at a total cost of Rs. 96 Crs. Both the projects have been taken up based on grievances and demands given by people to Sri Pandian in June when he visited Keonjhar.

He also reviewed other Major Projects – Development of Bhimkund into a major tourist destination at a total cost of Rs. 19 Crs, Development of Baladev Jew Temple at Keonjhar, Gupt Ganga & Brahmeswar Temple at Gonasika, Sitabinji Temple and Sidha Matha in Keonjhar, all being implemented at a total cost of Rs. 14 Crs.

He also reviewed the progress of Major Projects – Drinking Water Projects for the entire district at a total cost of Rs. 4068 Crs, Major Road Projects at a total cost of Rs. 219 Crs and other Major Bridge Projects.

Some of the major projects have been taken up after the previous visit of Sh Pandian to Keonjhar District in June 2023, when he attended the grievance meetings and took feedback from the public.

Pandian interacted with the public at Silsuan in Keonjhar and received grievances on various issues and assured early resolution.