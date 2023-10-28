Partial lunar eclipse to grace sky tonight

Bhubaneswar: In a rare occasion, October is set to witness its second eclipse on the 28 October. Lunar eclipse or Chandra Grahan will be witnessed just 14 days after the Solar eclipse which occurred on 14 October. Indians will get to see the phenomenal celestial event tonight as the Lunar Eclipse is set to occur on Saturday. The partial lunar eclipse is set to commence at around 11:31 pm. And, by midnight at around 1 am the darker portion of the Earth’s shadow (umbra) will envelop the moon’s surface. Tonight’s lunar eclipse will be visible from various Indian cities. It will also be visible in other Asian countries, Europe, Africa, and north America.

A partial lunar eclipse will occur on 28-29 October, 2023 (6-7 Kartika, 1945 Saka Era). Though Moon will enter penumbra at midnight of 28th October, the umbral phase will start in the early hour of 29th October.

Lunar eclipses occur at the full moon phase. When Earth is positioned precisely between the Moon and Sun, Earth’s shadow falls upon the surface of the Moon, dimming it and sometimes turning the lunar surface a striking red over the course of a few hours. Each lunar eclipse is visible from half of Earth.

