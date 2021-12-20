39 Bonded Labourers Rescued In Bolangir

Bolangir: As many as 39 bonded labourers, including 16 women and three children were rescued by the police in Bolangir district on Sunday evening.

According to reports, the workers are natives of Jatesira village under Jagdalpur police station limits in Bargarh district.

Acting on a tip-off, the cops intercepted the vehicle at Gundurupali bus-stand on Khaprakhol-Dhandamunda road and rescued the labourers while they were allegedly being taken to Tamil Nadu by a middle-man to work in a brick kiln in the southern state.

It’s pertinent to note here that the exodus of workforces goes unabated in the worst distress-migration-hit Bolangir and Nuapada districts.