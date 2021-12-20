Panama Paper Leak Case: ED Summons Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in connection with the Panama Papers leak case, according to reports.

The agency has asked the actress to visit its office today to record her statement.

The Panama Papers are the 11.5 million leaked encrypted confidential documents that were published in April 2016. The leak exposed financial details of over 214,488 offshore entities.

The documents, some even dating back to the 1970s, were made by Panamanian offshore law firm and corporate service provider Mossack Fonseca.