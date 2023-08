President’s Correctional Service Medals conferred on 77 prison personnel; 5 from Odisha

New Delhi/Bhubaneswar: On the occasion of Independence Day, 2023, the President of India has approved the conferment of Correctional Service Medals on 77 Prison Personnel:

While seven personnel have been selected for President’s Correctional Service Medal for Distinguished Service, 70 personnel will be conferred with Correctional Service Medal for Meritorious Service.

From Odisha five Prison personnel— Chief Warder Babuli Mahakud, Chief Warder Ganga Sagar Panda, Prison Welfare Officer Manas Ranjan Puspalak, District Probation Officer Manoj Narayan Sarangi, and Assistant Jailor Kalandi Charan Nayak – have been selected for President’s Correctional Service Medal for Meritorious Service.

See the full list here:

President’s Correctional Service Medal for Distinguished Service

S. No. Name of the Person Designation State/UT Shri Ishvarbhai Veljibhai Chaudhari Superintendent Gujarat Shri Sunil Nivrutti Dhamal Additional Superintendent Class I Maharashtra Shri Prakash Baburao Ukarande Jailor Group I Maharashtra Shri Tatyasaheb Sadashiv Nimbalkar Jailor Group I Maharashtra Shri Ananda Shankar Hirve Subedar Maharashtra Shri Ganesh Pandurang Ghodke Havildar Maharashtra Shri Yogender Kumar Head Warder Delhi

Correctional Service Medal for Meritorious Service