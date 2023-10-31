27 Service Assns, Pvt Orgs Meet 5T Chairman VK Pandian, Congratulate Him For New Role

Bhubaneswar: As many as 27 service associations of the State Government and several private organisations today met 5T, Nabin Odisha Chairman VK Pandian at Naveen Niwas and congratulated him for the new assignment.

They expressed happiness for taking responsibility as Chairman of the 5T Initiative and Nabin Odisha.

They said that he has been driving the transformation of the state by realising the vision of the Hon’ble Chief Minister.

We are experiencing good times now and we are sure better times are coming to Odisha, they expressed confidence.

VK Pandian thanked the association members. Seeking cooperation from all, he said that we all belong to Team Odisha. ‘ As part of team Odisha, let us work together to realize the dream of Hon’ble Chief Minister for a New Odisha, Empowered Odisha.’

The associations which met the 5T Chairman and Nabin Odisha are:-