Odisha Govt Approves 12 Projects Worth Rs 2,794.47 Cr To Create Job Potential For 4,715

Bhubaneswar: The 123rd State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) meeting, convened today, marked another significant stride in Odisha’s journey towards industrial excellence. Under the astute guidance of Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena, the SLSWCA gave its nod to 12 transformative projects, further solidifying the State’s position as a preferred investment destination.

The 123rd SLSWCA meeting showcased the State’s commitment to diversifying its industrial landscape across multiple sectors. Significant endorsements were made in these semiconductor and ESDM sectors, further strengthening Odisha’s manufacturing capabilities. The Aluminium industry received a boost, emphasizing the State’s focus on modern manufacturing and sustainable materials. The steel sector, both downstream and primary, witnessed a surge in approvals, highlighting the region’s rich mineral resources and metallurgical expertise. The Gemstone sector emerged as a priority, reflecting Odisha’s commitment to diamond and jewellery production. The food, beverage and allied sectors saw advancements, tapping into the State’s food processing potential. The tourism sector’s growth was championed to leverage Odisha’s cultural and natural attractions. These sectors spanned across 7 districts indicating a widespread industrial development strategy.

These projects, with a combined investment of Rs 2,794.47 Crores, are set to generate employment for approximately 4,715 individuals, reflecting the State’s unwavering commitment to job creation and sustainable development.

In the semiconductor and ESDM sector, RIR Power Electronics Ltd committed to investing Rs 510.80 Crores in the establishment of a manufacturing fabrication and packaging facility for silico carbide devices and SIC modules in the Semi-Conductor and ESDM sectors. Consequently, generating employment for 206 individuals in Khordha, InfoValley.

Nuvo Aeon Diamond and Jewellery Manufacturing LLP is poised to revolutionize the gemstone sector with its state-of-the-art lab-grown diamond and jewellery manufacturing facility in Khordha. With an investment of INR 256.50 Crores, this pioneering venture will not only generate employment opportunities for 300 individuals but also serve as the first-of-its-kind manufacturing facility. Furthermore, it is expected to stimulate the growth of ancillary and downstream industries within the gems and jewellery sector.

The steel sector has experienced significant growth due to investment from several companies including Four Star Metaliks Pvt Ltd, KhedariaIspat Ltd, New Laxmi Steel & Power Pvt Ltd and Abhirav Industries Pvt Ltd. Collectively, these companies have invested near about INR 900 Crores in regions such as Jajpur & Sundargarh. Through these investments in ancillary & downstream sectors, the state will generate employment for more than 1696 people.

In the Fertilizer sector, Utkal Phosphates Pvt Ltd is investing Rs 62.07 Crores in establishing a manufacturing unit of Single Super Phosphate (SSP) & Granulated Single Super Phosphate (GSSP) fertilizer units with an annual capacity of 1,20,000 MT in Jagatsinghpur.

Hindalco Industries Ltd is gearing up to invest INR 834.00 Crores in the aluminium downstream sector, specifically for the establishment of an Aluminum Battery Foil manufacturing facility in Sambalpur. This significant investment is expected to create job opportunities for 1,038 individuals. It will not only energize the investment landscape but also make the state more appealing to companies involved in electric vehicle (EV) battery manufacturing, encouraging them to establish their units in the region

Narayani Green Pack is setting up a corrugated paper and paper board containers manufacturing facility for Nestle in Khordha with an investment of INR 50.84 Crores and an employment potential of 120.

In the Food, Beverage and Allied sector M/s Maa Tarini Roller Flour Mills LLP is slated to Invest Rs 58.30 Crores on a fully automated flour mill in Khordha while Milk Mantra Dairy is investing Pvt Ltd 51.10 Crores in establishing a manufacturing unit for dairy product in Puri. The combined employment generation potential is around 1135.

Odisha’s tourism sector is set to shine brighter with Mayfair Hotels and Resorts Ltd’s Investment of Rs 73 Crores and an employment potential of 150 in Jharsuguda.

These projects spanning across diverse sectors from Semi-conductor to Tourism underscore Odisha’s Multifaced growth strategy and steps towards the industrial revolution.

Sl No Project Name Project Description Project Cost (Rs in Cr) Employment (Potential) Sector Location 1 RIR Power Electronics Limited Manufacturing of Silicon Carbide (SiC) devices and SiC modules 510.80 206 Semiconductor and ESDM InfoValley, Khordha 2 Nuvo Aeon Diamond and Jewellery Manufacturing LLP Lab Grown Diamonds and jewellery manufacturing unit 256.50 300 Gemstone Khordha 3 Hindalco Industries Ltd Aluminium Battery Foil 834.00 1,038 Aluminium Downstream Rengali, Sambalpur 4 Utkal Phosphates Private Limited Manufacturing unit of SSP & GSSP fertilizer unit with annual capacity of 1,20,000 MT 62.07 110 Fertilizer Paradeep, Jagatsinghpur 5 FourstarMetaliks Private Limited 50,000 MT MS Pipe and 40,000 MT MS Strip Plant 63.05 200 Steel (Downstream) Sundergarh 6 KhedariaIspat Limited Expanding its capacity by setting up 28,800 TPA Steel Billet, 28,200 TPA TMT Rod & MS pipes. 56.00 60 Steel (Downstream) Sundergarh 7 M/s Maa Tarini Roller Flour Mills LLP Fully automated flour 58.30 75 Food, Beverage & Allied Sectors Khordha 8 Milk Mantra Dairy Private Limited Manufacturing unit for dairy products 51.10 1,060 Food, Beverage & Allied Sectors Gop, Puri 9 Narayani Green Pack Corrugated paper & paperboard containers manufacturing facility 50.84 120 Packaging Khordha 10 Mayfair Hotels And Resorts Limited Hotel and Resort 73.00 150 Tourism Jharsuguda 11 New Laxmi Steel & Power Pvt Ltd 0.3 MTPA Stainless Steel Rolling Product. 547.00 1,186 Stainless Steel Kalinga Nagar IE, Jajpur 12 Abhirav Industries Private Limited 1.2 MTPA Iron ore Beneficiation Plant and 0.8 MTPA Pellet Plant 231.81 250 Steel (Beneficiation & Pellet Plant) Sundergarh Total 2,794.47 4,715

Odisha today stands at the cusp of an industrial resurgence, blending traditional resource advantage with modern innovations. The State’s strategic vision, coupled with its commitment to sustainable and inclusive growth, is not only attracting national and global investors but also setting a benchmark for holistic development. As these projects unfold, they will undoubtedly catalyse Odisha’s journey towards becoming a powerhouse of industrial prowess, economic prosperity and employment generation. The future beckons with promise, and Odisha is leading the way with the clarion call of “Come, Join the Juggernaut”.