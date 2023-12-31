200 electric buses added to the fleet of Mo Bus in Bhubaneswar 

Bhubaneswar: The state cabinet on Saturday approved the addition of 200 more electric buses to the Mo Bus fleet to strengthen urban mobility in the capital region.

CRUT initially started its Mo Bus operations in the Capital Region of Odisha in November 2018 with 200 Diesel Buses and added 55 Midi Buses (25 New and 30 Old Refurbished Buses) to its fleet by June 2022. Further 50 E buses were added to the fleet of Mo Bus in the Capital Region. In January 2023, CRUT expanded its services to Rourkela and its hinterland with addition of 100 Midi Buses. Further CRUT’s Mo E-Ride (e-rickshaw) service that commenced in 2022 in Bhubaneswar provides feeder service to Mo Bus, paving way for first and last mile connectivity in the city.

Capital Region Urban Transport is currently Operating 305 Buses in the Capital Region and 100 Buses at Rourkela. Further with the increasing demand of Mo Bus to various areas, it is essentially required to procure more buses for the Capital Region. In this regard CRUT has initiated the process of procurement of 200 Midi AC Electric Buses for the Capital Region. Electric buses contribute towards sustainable, environmental friendly, and modem public transportation system that benefits both the city and its inhabitants by reducing air pollution for the future generations to come, lower greenhouse gas emissions, noise reduction, cost saving, sustainable transportation and energy independence.

Today Cabinet approved the bidding process taken up by CRUT and the selected bidder, JBM Ecolife Mobility Private Limited as Bus Operator for procurement, operation & maintenance of AC fully built 200 Electric Buses (9m-10m) and allied electrical & civil infrastructure on Gross Cost Contract (GCC) model basis for ten years at a rate of Rs.64.81 per K.M with a total project cost of Rs.933,26,40,000/- for 10 years and execution of project agreement.