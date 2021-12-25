2.5 Quintals Of Fake Tobacco Products Seized In Baranga

Bhubaneswar: Special Task Force (STF) along with the Commissionerate Police have busted a fake tobacco unit and seized a huge cache of fake tobacco (Zarda) products at Dahapatna area under Baranga police limits late last night.

The estimated value of the seized items is Rs 8 lakh, officials informed.

Acting on reliable input regarding the manufacture, sale and storage of duplicate zarda items, the joint team conducted a raid at Dahapatna area and seized duplicate zarda (tobacco) products from there.

A case under Indian Penal Code sections- 379, 411, 417, 420 and section 20 of Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (COTPA) Act, 2003 has been registered in this regard and further investigation is underway, the police said.